COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for NBA players, Charles Barkley says

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has an interesting take when it came to NBA players getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The TNT basketball analyst said all professional sports leagues – including the NBA – should make it mandatory for players to get the vaccine in order to participate.

Barkley said the potential impact of the coronavirus is too risky to overlook.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The only people who are not vaccinated are just a--holes," Barkley said via CNBC.com .

RIVERA OPENS WASHINGTON CAMP FRUSTRATED BY VACCINE HESITANCY

"Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bulls---?" Barkley added. "I think that would be tragic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley continued saying that professional athletes need to treat their jobs like people who work regular jobs because there are many people in the workforce who have to do things that they don’t want to do, but they do it anyway.

"There’s s--- you can’t do at work and there’s s--- that you have to do at work," Barkley said. "So every workplace has rules and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated."