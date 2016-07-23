Courtney Force leads a night of track-record performances

Courtney Force led a night of track-record performances by racing to the qualifying lead Friday at the Mopar Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.

Teams in all categories took advantage of cool conditions as the racing was delayed until late in the evening after a series of afternoon thunderstorms moved through the area.

Force powered her Chevy Camaro to a track-record time of 3.917 seconds at 318.39 mph to take the qualifying lead. In the first session, her father, John Force, posted a milestone run when he sped to the first three-second Funny Car run in track history at 3.959.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were leaders in their respective classes at the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event.

Torrence set a track record of 3.776 at 325.14 in his dragster to lead Top Fuel qualifying.

Enders, the defending world champion, led Pro Stock qualifying with a 6.963 at 197.74 in her Dodge Dart.

Hines paced Pro Stock Motorcycle with a track-record time of 7.161 at 185.36 on a Harley-Davidson.