Court rules Brian Flores' discrimination case against NFL will proceed in open court instead of arbitration

The NFL fought to move the case to private arbitration

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded Friday that Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton’s ongoing discrimination case against the NFL will proceed in open court.

Four years ago, Flores sued the NFL, alleging the league was "rife with racism" as it pertains to its hiring practices for coaches. Wilks and Horton joined the lawsuit after Flores’ initial lawsuit.

"The court’s decision recognizes that an arbitration forum in which the defendant’s own chief executive gets to decide the case would strip employees of their rights under the law," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb said, via ESPN.

Brian Flores looks on

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on during the fourth quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Matt Blewett/Imagn Images)

"It is long overdue for the NFL to recognize this and finally provide a fair, neutral and transparent forum for these issues to be addressed."

The NFL fought to move the case into private arbitration, which would have had Commissioner Roger Goodell acting as the judge.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Dec. 29, 2024. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Flores sued the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. Wilks’ claims are against the Arizona Cardinals, and Ray Horton’s are against the Tennessee Titans.

Flores alleged that NFL teams frequently interview Black head coaching candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule, conducting "sham interviews." The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview two external minority candidates for leadership roles.

Brian Flores on sideline

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle Nov. 30, 2025. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wilks said he was treated as a "bridge coach" during his one-year stint as head coach with the Cardinals and that he didn’t have enough opportunities to succeed in a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Horton alleged he was part of a "sham" interview process when he interviewed for the Titans job in 2016.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

