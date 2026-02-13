Court rules Brian Flores' discrimination case against NFL will proceed in open court instead of arbitration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded Friday that Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton’s ongoing discrimination case against the NFL will proceed in open court.

Four years ago, Flores sued the NFL, alleging the league was "rife with racism" as it pertains to its hiring practices for coaches. Wilks and Horton joined the lawsuit after Flores’ initial lawsuit.

"The court’s decision recognizes that an arbitration forum in which the defendant’s own chief executive gets to decide the case would strip employees of their rights under the law," attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb said, via ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is long overdue for the NFL to recognize this and finally provide a fair, neutral and transparent forum for these issues to be addressed."

The NFL fought to move the case into private arbitration, which would have had Commissioner Roger Goodell acting as the judge.

PATRIOTS STAR STEFON DIGGS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FELONY STRANGULATION CHARGES DAYS AFTER SUPER BOWL

Flores sued the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. Wilks’ claims are against the Arizona Cardinals, and Ray Horton’s are against the Tennessee Titans.

Flores alleged that NFL teams frequently interview Black head coaching candidates to satisfy the Rooney Rule, conducting "sham interviews." The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview two external minority candidates for leadership roles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilks said he was treated as a "bridge coach" during his one-year stint as head coach with the Cardinals and that he didn’t have enough opportunities to succeed in a complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Horton alleged he was part of a "sham" interview process when he interviewed for the Titans job in 2016.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.