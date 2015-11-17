Could South Carolina add former Georgia player?

Could the former 'South Carolina Mr. Football' head back home? Jim Dedmon USA TODAY Sports

In 2013, 'South Carolina Mr. Football' Tramel Terry disappointed a lot of in-state fans -- as he spurned South Carolina and Clemson to sign with Georgia.

Fast-forward two years, and the Goose Creek native could be making a return to The Palmetto State.

In an interview with The State, the former Rivals.com 4-star recruit is heavily considering South Carolina after his transfer from Georgia. After tearing his ACL just prior to enrolling, Terry redshirted as a freshman. He then was moved to the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback -- before playing sparingly. Terry initially was slated to play as either a running back or a receiver.

Currently, Terry is looking at South Carolina, Duke, and Jacksonville State. Fully healthy, he plans on participating as a running back -- his desired position.

Should South Carolina sign him, it'd be getting a versatile athlete with considerable athleticism.

"South Carolina stands out. It's home," said Terry. "I pretty much know everybody on the team. It wouldn't be like I was going somewhere random."

Terry plans on taking an official visit to Columbia once a new head coaching staff is in place.

(h/t The State)

MORE NEWS: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our College Football newsletters.