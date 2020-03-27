Coronavirus pandemic could stunt Daniel Jones' growth with Giants, Eli Manning says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic and the New York Giants switching up the coaching staff and playbook could stunt second-year quarterback Daniel Jones’ growth, Eli Manning said Thursday.

The outbreak could push organized team activities and training camp backward this season. Even coaches and executives are beginning to believe “it will be nearly impossible for the season to start on time, according to Bleacher Report.

Manning told the New York Post that new head coach Joe Judge trying to implement a new offense has the potential to stop Jones from taking the next step.

“It has the potential to be,” Manning said when asked whether Jones' leap could be "interrupted". “A couple of things could make it difficult in the fact that it’s gonna be a new offense that he’s gotta learn, and things get pushed back and you’re not there to be around your teammates. It’s not just him learning it, it’s kind of everybody learning it together. Hopefully they can get back soon and he can grow as a leader of the team.”

Manning retired at the end of the 2019 season after 16 seasons with the Giants and two Super Bowl championships.

He finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdown passes. He ranks in the top 10 all-time in both statistical categories.