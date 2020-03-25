NFL coaches, officials pessimistic about 2020 season starting on time over coronavirus: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NFL coaches and executives are reportedly pessimistic about the 2020 season starting on time as the coronavirus outbreak put major North American sports on hold until further notice.

It appeared possible the NFL would come away unscathed since the regular season typically starts in September. But with the NFL moving meetings back and calls for the NFL Draft to be rescheduled, things are increasingly becoming unclear.

NFL GENERAL MANAGERS URGE LEAGUE TO PUSH DRAFT DATE BACK OVER CORONAVIRUS' IMPACT: REPORT

Coaches and front office officials are increasingly starting to believe “it will be nearly impossible for the season to start on time,” Bleacher Report reported Wednesday, adding that some believe training camp may not start until fall.

Additionally, Bleacher Report reported that doctors and coaches are having “blunt” discussions about when the coronavirus pandemic will come to an end. Doctors reportedly believe it could last months.

NFL TO MAKE CHANGES TO DRAFT PROCESS AS LEAGUE MOVES ON FROM VEGAS OVER CORONAVIRUS: REPORT

The draft appears to be the first thing on the chopping block. A general manager subcommittee voted Tuesday to recommend Commissioner Roger Goodell to move the draft from its scheduled dates, which are April 23 to April 25, ESPN reported.

General managers are reportedly concerned there won’t be enough time to gather information about prospects before the draft because of safety precautions surrounding physicals and workouts due to the pandemic. The league has moved back only one league meeting and canceled public, draft-related events in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Some team officials argued that it would put them at a disadvantage since some facilities are open for workouts and a handful of states are locked down, ESPN reported.