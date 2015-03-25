Cornerback Kelvin Hayden agrees to 1-year deal with Bears, staying in Chicago

The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Kelvin Hayden on Tuesday.

Hayden made two starts and played in 16 games last season for Chicago and led the league with four opponent fumble recoveries. He also recorded 40 tackles and an interception to go with three special-teams stops.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Hayden has started 49 of 101 games played for Indianapolis (2005-10), Atlanta (2011) and Chicago (2012). He has 345 tackles, 12 interceptions and three return touchdowns in his career.