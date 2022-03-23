Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving, Bentley briefly seized: reports

McGregor has a history of driving offenses and run-ins with the law over the years

By David Aaro | Fox News
UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of dangerous driving in his native country of Ireland, according to multiple reports. 

McGregor, 33, was driving his Bentley Continental GT, worth more than $185,000, when he was stopped by police in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported. The vehicle was seized by authorities for a short time following a traffic stop for "alleged road traffic violations."

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí [the national police service of Ireland] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," a spokesperson for McGregor told the paper

Conor McGregor (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

Conor McGregor (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

McGregor was reportedly charged with dangerous driving, which could see a maximum punishment of six years in prison and a $5,500 fine — or both — if he's convicted. 

Police did not release McGregor's name, saying they arrested a man in his 30s in connection to an incident of dangerous driving in the area of Palmerstown in western Dublin.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date," a police spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

Nate Diaz fights Conor McGregor of Ireland in their welterweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nate Diaz fights Conor McGregor of Ireland in their welterweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

McGregor has a history of driving offenses and run-ins with the law over the years. In 2017, he was fined by the same court for speeding.

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In 2018, McGregor hurled a dolly at a bus at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in an effort to get at rival UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. 

The incident injured several fighters who were also passengers.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion, has been one of the biggest stars and money-makers in the sport. 

He has been training for a comeback after suffering a devastating leg injury last July at UFC 264 — a loss to Dustin Poirier.

