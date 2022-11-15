Commanders' Taylor Heinicke rocks iced out chains on team plane after upset win over Eagles

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke did his best Kirk Cousins impression on the team flight home from Philadelphia.

Cousins was seen rocking several iced out diamond chains around his neck a few times this season after leading the Minnesota Vikings to some big wins.

Last week, a shirtless Cousins broke out the diamond chains once again. Heinicke may have one-upped Cousins Monday.

The Commanders stunned the Eagles Monday night with a 32-21 upset win.

Heinicke did not have a spectacular game by any means, but he made the plays he needed to make to help lift his team to victory. He completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 211 yards and one interception.

Heinicke's teammate, Daron Payne, posted a video to his social media page showing Heinicke on the plane with the chains. A few teammates could also be heard giving their stamps of approval.

At one point in the video, Heinicke was given some glasses to add even more swagger to his outfit.

The former XFL player has provided a spark for Washington. The team has won four of five games and improved to 5-5 with the win Monday.

The Commanders were 1-4 after the first five games of the season but are now a half-game behind the 49ers for a playoff spot. Heinicke stepped in after starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fracture in his finger in a game against the Chicago Bears in October.

Heinicke made a crucial decision in the game against the Eagles to seal the win with just under two minutes to play. He gave himself up and took a knee during a drop back and drew a roughing the passer penalty.

The play gave the Commanders a fresh set of downs. After taking a couple of knees to drain the clock, Washington then punted to Philadelphia.

The Eagles had only a few seconds left with the ball at their own 10-yard line.

Jalen Hurts threw a short pass to Quez Watkins, who attempted to lateral the ball to DeVonta Smith. But the attempt ended up being a fumble recovery in the end zone for a Commanders' touchdown as time expired.

Washington has not revealed whether Wentz will start over Heinicke once he is healthy and eligible to return to the active roster.