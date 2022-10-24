Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Commanders' Tanya Snyder faces scrutiny after 'Redskins' name drop

The Commanders have been under the spotlight over the last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Commanders co-CEO Tanya Snyder faced criticism Sunday after dropping the old "Redskins" moniker during a homecoming rally before the team took on the Green Bay Packers.

Snyder addressed the crowd outside FedExField who came out to support the team and hoped to meet some players from the past. She mentioned the "Redskins" name at the end of her speech.

"Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay," she said.

Tanya Snyder, Washington Commanders co-owner and co-CEO, speaks before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. 

Tanya Snyder, Washington Commanders co-owner and co-CEO, speaks before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.  (AP Photo/Al Drago)

The organization decided to ditch the old moniker it had since the inception of the franchise in 1933 when it was then known as the Boston Redskins. During a time of unrest in the U.S. in the summer of 2020, Washington announced it would change the name and settled on Commanders earlier this year.

Snyder took the brunt of criticism on social media.

Fans also chanted "Sell the team" during the team’s game.

Taylor Heinicke, #4 of the Washington Commanders, throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke, #4 of the Washington Commanders, throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField on Oct. 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The team welcomed back Hall of Famer Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien among others to the stadium as the Commanders defeated the Packers 23-21.

Team president Jason Wright also mentioned the old nickname.

"Hail to the ’Skins and hail to the Commanders," Wright said.

Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Febr. 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Febr. 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Team owner Daniel Snyder has been embroiled in controversy for the last few years. Recently, Snyder denied allegations he hired private investigators to dig up dirt on other NFL owners.

