Commanders' Sam Hartman receives flirty message from fan's mom

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been turning heads since he stepped onto the field at Wake Forest and then at Notre Dame – and it’s not so much for his football.

The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native has become a bit of a heartthrob in recent years as his long hair and bearded jaw had women looking twice at the fourth-string quarterback.

On Tuesday, a video posted to social media showed a woman at the Commanders training camp asking Hartman to send her mother a message because she thought he was "super hot."

"Sam, would you mind saying hi to my mom Susan? She thinks you're super hot," the woman asked the quarterback.

Hartman responded, "Susan, I don’t discriminate from age but I appreciate your support."

The quarterback smiled as he wrapped up his autographs and continued to move down the row of fans who were eagerly waiting to get their own memorabilia signed, speak with Hartman or just ogle him.

Hartman was a standout quarterback in college. He had 12,967 passing yards and 110 touchdown passes with the Demon Deacons. He transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season and recorded 2,689 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

He went undrafted in 2024, but he eventually signed with the Commanders. He would be ping-ponged back and forth on the Commanders roster throughout the 2024 season. He was relegated to the practice squad from October 2024 until the season ended.

As he fights for a roster spot in training camp, the Commanders have him fourth on the unofficial depth chart behind Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson.