Commanders' Jayden Daniels suffers gruesome arm injury in loss to Seahawks

Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels’ 2025 season was put in jeopardy on Sunday night as he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels was trying to muster up a comeback attempt as they trailed 38-7 in the fourth quarter, but those dreams were dashed when he scrambled and was taken down awkwardly near the goal line. Daniels landed on his non-throwing shoulder and was writhing in pain as the team’s training staff came over to tend to him.

The second-year quarterback was seen in a brace as he was helped up. Daniels was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he was clearly favoring his left arm.

Daniels was dealing with injuries for most of the season. He was hampered by a right hamstring injury and missed his third game of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was able to practice throughout the week to get ready for the game against the Seahawks.

Washington didn’t perform well as Seattle’s Sam Darnold came out of the gate hot.

Daniels was 16-of-22 with 153 passing yards. He had 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the game.

He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season as he led Washington to a 12-5 record and nearly a Super Bowl appearance. But injuries slowed his season down, as well as the team’s.

