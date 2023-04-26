Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Commanders decline Chase Young's fifth-year option: reports

Young suffered a torn ACL in 2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Washington Commanders have reportedly elected not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option, meaning the No.2 overall pick and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year could be up for grabs next year. 

Young, 24, could become a free agent after the 2023 season after the Commanders decided Wednesday not to exercise a $17.5 million option for 2024, according to multiple reports. 

Chase Young recovers a loose snap

The Washington Football Team's Chase Young (99) tries to get past the Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott (35) after recovering a loose snap during the second half of a game Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Washington selected Young with the No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2020. 

He became the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking up 44 combine tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also had four forced fumbles, 7½ sacks and one touchdown. 

His second season was a disappointment. He recorded 26 combined tackles and 1½ sacks before tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 10. He later returned in late December. 

Chase Young with hand on field

Defensive end Chase Young of the Washington Football Team during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

He played in just three games in 2022. 

The Commanders had until May 2 to make a decision on Young’s fifth-year option, but his injury and forgettable performance last season likely made it difficult for the organization to justify spending the money. 

Chase Young gestures to fans

Washington defensive end Chase Young (99) gestures to fans against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field.  (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they were picking up quarterback Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option with plans "to secure his long-term future as a Bengal." 

The Minnesota Vikings also reportedly opted to pick up star wide receiver Justin Jefferson's fifth-year option. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.