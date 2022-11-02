Commanders' Dan Snyder hires bank in first step towards possible team sale

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to consider the possible sale of the NFL franchise, the organization announced Wednesday.

Snyder and his family control all shares of the team after minority partners were bought out in March 2021.

The most recent transaction of an NFL happened in August when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for a record $4.6 billion.

LICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Washington Commanders released a statement saying, "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

According to a report from Forbes, several interested parties have been in contact with Snyder.

In the past, Snyder has been bullish on his stance to not want to sale the team and not wanting to change the team's name.

In February, the franchise unveiled its new name, 18 months after retiring their previous one over mounting pressure that the name and logo which was established in the 1930s.

COMMANDERS' TANYA SNYDER FACES SCRUTINY AFTER 'REDSKINS' NAME DROP

Snyder has been under fire and has faced pressure to sale the team.

Congress began investigating the team in October 2021 when allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct arose after then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down following the leak of emails with then-Commanders team President Bruce Allen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if Snyder intends to possibly sale a minority stake in the team or seeks to sale the franchise in totality.