Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Colts owner Jim Irsay sees 'merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner

Snyder reportedly told an associate that the NFL and its owners 'can't f--- with me'

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is the first of his group in the NFL to say that consideration should be had to make Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sell his team. 

In New York for the NFL fall meetings, Irsay is concerned about Snyder in Washington following the investigation that found a very toxic workplace environment. 

"I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders)," Irsay said via ESPN. "There’s consideration that he should be removed."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Irsay speaks at 15th Annual HOPE luncheon seminar honoring Michael Phelps at The Plaza on Nov. 10, 2021 in New York City.

Jim Irsay speaks at 15th Annual HOPE luncheon seminar honoring Michael Phelps at The Plaza on Nov. 10, 2021 in New York City. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Irsay added that the league would "potentially" have a majority vote if it was brought to all the owners. To do so, 24 of the 32 NFL owners would have to vote for the removal of Snyder, but it has never happened in league history. 

"It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media," a Commanders spokesperson said via NFL Network. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't."

This statement from Irsay comes after an ESPN report revealed that Snyder told an associate that he has enough information to "blow up" several other NFL owners, adding that the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell "can’t f--- with me."

COMMANDERS' DANIEL SNYDER TOLD ASSOCIATE NFL POWERBROKERS ‘CAN’T F--- WITH ME' AMID DRAMA: REPORT

He also reportedly told another confidant that "the NFL is a mafia" and "all other owners hate each other." Another team owner told ESPN that was false and "all the owners hate Dan."

"Some of the things I’ve heard doesn’t represent us at all," Irsay explained. "I want the American public to know what we're about as owners. ... You can't shy away from the fact that, I believe it's in the best interest of the National Football League that we look at this squarely in the eyes and deal with it."

Washington Commanders owners Tanya Snyder, left, and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys defeat of the Washington Commanders 25-10 at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Arlington, TX.

Washington Commanders owners Tanya Snyder, left, and Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys defeat of the Washington Commanders 25-10 at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The fear of reprisal is one of the underlying themes of the report. ESPN reported the NFL was aware of claims Snyder allegedly used private investigators to dig up "dirt" on other team owners, including Dallas Cowboys icon Jerry Jones. One NFL executive even described Snyder as "the most powerful owner in the NFL" because of whatever information he may know, according to the report.

COMMANDERS FANS WEAR PAPER BAGS SAYING ‘SELL THE TEAM’ AMID OWNER DAN SNYDER'S NFL DRAMA

Snyder’s lawyers, John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, partners at Holland & Knight, and a Commanders spokesperson vehemently denied the assertions in the report.

"This is categorically false," Brownlee and Nash said of the dossier claims to ESPN. "He has no 'dossiers' compiled on any owners."

The NFL fined the organization $10 million and co-CEO Tanya Snyder was told to focus on team matters while Daniel Snyder was told to focus on other issues after last year’s outcome of the investigation into the organization following the toxic workplace investigation. However, the report was never made public.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While a vote won’t be occurring at the fall meetings, it could come as soon as the winter meetings. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.