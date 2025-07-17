Commanders agree to deal with Von Miller in effort to bolster their pass rush: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders are bringing in reinforcements to their defensive line.

The team reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with star edge rusher Von Miller. He posted an automated image of himself wearing a Commanders jersey to social media

Miller captioned the post, "DC… What’s good?"

Miller, 36, is the NFL’s active sack leader with 129.5 career sacks. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft had six sacks in 13 games last season with the Buffalo Bills in a rotational role.

Miller was cut by the Bills just three seasons into a six-year deal reportedly worth $120 million. In his first season with the Bills, Miller had eight sacks in 11 games before he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, which ended his season.

The three-time All-Pro was activated in October of the following season, but was a non-factor as he did not have a single sack in 12 games played in the 2023 season.

Despite not being the vaunted pass-rusher he once was, Miller will provide a boost to the Commanders' pass rush. The eight-time Pro Bowler will join Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Jacob Martin as the pass rushers.

The Commanders have had an active offseason after they won 12 games and made it to the NFC Championship Game with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm.

The team went out and acquired star left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and star wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. The two moves come with Daniels in mind, as they provide him with more stability on the offensive line and another weapon at wide receiver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.