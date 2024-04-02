Comedian Bert Kreischer realizes former MLB pitcher was high school foe: 'I used to bat off you'

Bert Kreischer is now one of the best-known comedians in the world, but as a high schooler, he played baseball against some of the game's best – and he didn't even realize it.

The 51-year-old comedian, who earned the nickname "The Machine" from his insane partying days at Florida State, was a guest on "The Rally," a sports talk show on the Stadium app.

Kreischer was talking to host Dani Klupenger and former MLB closer Danny Graves, when the comedian swiftly mentioned that he ironically used to play baseball against someone named Danny Graves while attending high school in Tampa.

Klupenger then let Kreischer know that he was speaking to "the Danny Graves."

Graves told Kreischer he attended Brandon High School just outside the Tampa area.

"Buddy, I used to bat off you," a stunned Kreischer replied, saying he attended nearby Jesuit.

"So you were there with [former MLB pitcher] Brad Radke?" asked Graves.

"Brad Radke, I was his catcher," answered Kreischer.

"Danny Graves, are you freaking kidding me? Danny Graves threw heat!" Kreischer said.

It got even better, though – Kreischcer apparently had no idea what became of Graves' baseball days, asking if he played in college.

Graves played much more than just college – he suited up for three MLB teams in a respectable 11-year career, two of which he was named an All-Star.

Klupenger told Kreischer that Graves was recently named to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, as he was their closer for several years.

"You went on to play pro?!" Kreischer hilariously asked.

"Danny Graves and Bert Kreischer back together again. Is it crazy, that's how good of a baseball player you were when we were kids, is that I have always remembered your name."

Graves recorded 121 saves from 1999 to 2002 with Cincinnati, pitching to a 3.21 ERA, and the Reds made him a starter the following year. But the experiment failed, as he racked up a 5.33 ERA in 2003. He went back to the bullpen the following year and posted a career-high 41 saves.

After a brief stint with the Mets in 2005, he retired after spending the 2006 season with Cleveland, his first MLB team.

