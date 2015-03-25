Columbus Blue Jackets place D John Moore on injured reserve after he hurts shoulder

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman John Moore on injured reserve after he injured his shoulder during the morning skate on Friday in Chicago.

Moore is expected to be out 2-3 weeks.

Columbus' first pick and the 21st overall in the 2009 draft, the 22-year-old Moore has two goals and six assists in 82 career games with the Blue Jackets. This season the 6-foot-3, 202-pound native of Winnetka, Ill., has an assist in 13 games.