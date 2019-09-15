Fire erupts on field before game between Colts and Titans in Tennessee

A game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans got off to a scorching start as a large fire erupted at Nissan Stadium in Nashville just before both teams were set to play.

A piece of pyrotechnics equipment designed to shoot flames during introductions ignited near the sidelines where Titans players usually enter the field, making for a crazy scene on Sunday afternoon just prior to the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

One of the flame-throwing boxes tipped over toward the stands, setting the turf on fire as the Titans celebrated the jersey retirements of former players Steve McNair and Eddie George, ESPN reported.

It could be seen blowing hot flames toward the spectators in a manner that resembled a massive flamethrower. Smoke blew out from the flames into the air toward spectators sitting nearby who were forced to move back a few rows to safety.

The malfunction took place just 10 minutes before the scheduled noon kickoff.

Stadium employees quickly extinguished the fire. The start of the game was unaffected by the eruption and no one was injured.

Crews reportedly covered the pyrotechnics machine with sand following the incident, and all that remained was a charred mound on the sidelines.