Ex-Colts great Reggie Wayne compares Matt Ryan to NFL legend

Former Indianapolis Colts great Reggie Wayne gave Matt Ryan some major praise on Wednesday as the team’s new quarterback began to get acclimated to his surroundings.

The Colts acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons after the NFC South franchise failed to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Ryan will take over for Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders in the offseason. All three quarterbacks were a part of major movement in the offseason among top passers in the league.

Wayne on Wednesday told reporters Ryan is already looking like a familiar Hall of Famer – Peyton Manning.

"It makes me throw up how much he reminds me of Peyton so much. He’s the epitome of a leader. In meetings, he’s vocal. He’s trying to get connections with the receivers, trying to get extra as much as possible," Wayne said, via Sports Illustrated.

"With (Ryan’s) years and experience in this league, it will kind of help these young guys. I remember having a quarterback with some experience. That was everything for me. He comes in. He’s vocal. He demands excellence. He admits his mistakes. As a receiver, that’s what you love."

Wayne is the wide receivers coach for the Colts.

Ryan, 36, is a four-time Pro Bowler and won the 2016 NFL MVP. He’s entering his 15th year in the league. He has 59,735 passing yards and 367 passing touchdowns.

The Colts will enter training camp with Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Keke Coutee, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan and De’Michael Harris as the veterans in their wide receiver corps. The team added rookies Samson Nacua, Kekoa Crawford and Michael Young Jr. on their depth chart.