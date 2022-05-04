Titans looked into trading for Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson before draft: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The past week has certainly been eventful for the Tennessee Titans as they hope to get back in the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

Last Thursday, the Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft before selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round on Friday.

The Titans 2021 starter Ryan Tannehill stated this week that he wasn't informed of the pick beforehand and said he didn't think his job was to mentor the young quarterback. He also said the trade for Brown "hurts."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills," Tannehill told reporters. "I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing."

While Tannehill has expressed his confidence over the starting job, the team reportedly attempted to pursue a couple of noteworthy quarterbacks before the draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday on NFL Live that the Titans weighed the possibility of trading for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson.

"Well listen, there is a lot riding on this season for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans," Schefter said. "They were dipping their toes in on Aaron Rodgers during the offseason before he re-signed in Green Bay. They checked in on Deshaun Watson and found that he wouldn’t be traded in the division."

Schefter noted the Titans could have Willis sit behind Tannehill this season as they use that time to determine whether Tannehill is their long-term answer at quarterback.

"This gives Tennessee one year, one year, to bring in Malik Willis, to get to know his game, to bring him along, to grow him. While it sees what it has in Ryan Tannehill," Schefter added.

LESEAN MCCOY CALLS OUT TITANS' RYAN TANNEHILL FOR SAYING MENTORING ROOKIE QB MALIK WILLIS ISN'T HIS JOB

Tannehill led the Titans to back-to-back AFC South titles last season before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. During that game, he threw for 220 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, with the last one occurring with under 30 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal.

Schefter reported that the team was "clearly" not happy with how the season concluded, leading them to look at other quarterbacks. A handful of quarterbacks were traded this offseason, including Watson, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz. Tannehill has the NFL’s biggest salary cap hit this coming season.

He threw for 3,734 yards along with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season while averaging just seven yards per attempt – his lowest total since 2014 when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans used the first-round pick they gained from the Brown trade to select Arkansas standout Treylon Burks. During three seasons with the Razorbacks, Burks totaled 2,399 receiving yards and caught 18 touchdown passes in his college career.

Burks hopes to be the top target for whoever wins the quarterback job in Tennessee. After taking Willis in the draft, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the quarterback's role will be determined by "how quickly he comes in here and learns the offense and improves and gains the respect of his teammates."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He [Willis] was the best player on the board, and we're excited to have him on the team," Robinson added, via ESPN. "Good arm, athletic, moves around well, and has a really good skill set. He throws a good ball and is tough to tackle. He's got a lot of work to do like all these rookies do."

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report