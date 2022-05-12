Colts owner Jim Irsay purchases Zelenskyy signed baseball; portion of proceeds going to Ukraine relief efforts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday that he has purchased the baseball signed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Irsay paid $50,103 at the Boston-based RR Auction, which will be donating more than $15,000 to relief efforts in Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ZELENSKY AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL UP FOR SALE, PROCEEDS GOING TOWARDS RELIEF EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

OutKick relayed last month that the ball was up for sale, which was expected to go for $15,000.

Zelenskyy originally signed the ball in two languages, Ukrainian cursive, and English print, during a September 2019 visit to New York.

The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations at the time.

The ball had previously been in the possession of Randy L. Kaplan, a government affairs specialist in New York. Yelchenko gifted the ball to Kaplan, who has been collecting baseballs with the John Hancock of world leaders on them since 1996.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ Sports reports there were 35 bids on the baseball.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.