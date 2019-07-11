NFL quarterbacks have strange conversation about outer space on social media

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s strange question about outer space roped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs into the conversation.

Brissett asked in a tweet: “If the sun is hot how is outer space cold?”

The tweet received nearly 2,000 replies on Twitter, but it was Dobbs who answered Brissett.

Dobbs, who is entering his third season with the Steelers, told Brissett that “space is a vacuum.” He added, “There’s no air.”

Brissett responded: “I’ve never put my hand inside A vacuum.”

Dobbs appeared to crack up at the response.

It didn’t appear that Andrew Luck’s backup quarterback got his answer.

He appeared to move on from his quest to find the answers about space and asked Thursday, “which part of the pig’s skin is actually a football?”