Colts fire Frank Reich following blowout loss to Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts are last in the NFL in points scored and 27th in yards gained and a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday led to a change in leadership before Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The Colts fired Frank Reich.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indianapolis dropped to 3-5-1 with the loss as their offensive struggles just couldn’t get corrected. The Colts have scored fewer than 20 points six times this season, including a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the season.

The team had thought that acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason would’ve provided some extra juice with Jonathan Taylor at running back and Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell returning as key targets.

BEARS' JUSTIN FIELDS ON REFS POTENTIALLY MISSING PENALTY ON PASS TO CHASE CLAYPOOL: 'IT WAS DEFINITELY P.I.'

The Colts have floundered and replaced Ryan with second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The team dismissed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady about five days ago.

Reich, a former NFL quarterback who was known for leading the Buffalo Bills to a comeback victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1992-93 playoffs, served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator during the team’s Super Bowl run and took over as the Colts’ head coach for Chuck Pagano.

Reich’s tenure started with Andrew Luck as the starting quarterback but his early retirement left the franchise in shambles and looking for a new face of the franchise. Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan have not proved to be the long-term answer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 60-year-old wrapped his career with the Colts 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances. He's the second head coach to be fired in the middle of the season. The Carolina Panthers dismissed Matt Rhule earlier in the year and replaced him with Steve Wilks.