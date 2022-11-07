Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts fire Frank Reich following blowout loss to Patriots

The Colts lost to the Patriots on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts are last in the NFL in points scored and 27th in yards gained and a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday led to a change in leadership before Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The Colts fired Frank Reich.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. 

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Indianapolis dropped to 3-5-1 with the loss as their offensive struggles just couldn’t get corrected. The Colts have scored fewer than 20 points six times this season, including a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the season.

The team had thought that acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason would’ve provided some extra juice with Jonathan Taylor at running back and Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell returning as key targets.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Colts have floundered and replaced Ryan with second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The team dismissed offensive coordinator Marcus Brady about five days ago.

Reich, a former NFL quarterback who was known for leading the Buffalo Bills to a comeback victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1992-93 playoffs, served as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator during the team’s Super Bowl run and took over as the Colts’ head coach for Chuck Pagano.

Reich’s tenure started with Andrew Luck as the starting quarterback but his early retirement left the franchise in shambles and looking for a new face of the franchise. Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan have not proved to be the long-term answer.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The 60-year-old wrapped his career with the Colts 40-33-1 with two playoff appearances. He's the second head coach to be fired in the middle of the season. The Carolina Panthers dismissed Matt Rhule earlier in the year and replaced him with Steve Wilks.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.