Colts dismiss offensive coordinator Marcus Brady amid 3-4-1 start

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has made another major change to the teams' offense by relieving offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties.

The latest shakeup comes around one week after veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was benched and replaced by second-year player Sam Ehlinger.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement. "I appreciate Marcus' commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

Reich has handled the play calling duties for the Colts this season. Brady was responsible for game-planning throughout the week leading up to game days and designing plays.

Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni left Indianapolis in 2021 to take the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sirianni has tailored his offense to fit the skill set of quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama quarterback has made strides this season and the Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL with a 7-0 record.

Brady has been a member of the Colts' coaching staff since 2018 when he worked as an assistance quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019, before he was named offensive coordinator in 2021.

The Colts offense has largely struggled this season. The team is averaging 16.1 points per game, which is good for the 30th ranking in the league.

The failure to protect the football has also plagued the Colts. Indianapolis is tied for the most turnovers in the NFL with 16 on the year.

Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, and has failed to run the ball most of this season. Last season, running back Jonathan Taylor led the league in rushing, racking up 1,200 yards on the ground.

Owner Jim Irsay wished Brady well in his future endeavors.

"This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator," Irsay wrote on Twitter. "I wish this good man all the best.

Before joining the Colts, Brady played seven seasons in the Canadian Football League.

He started his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes. Brady would go on to spend five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts and won the Grey Cup in 2017 before joining the Colts.

The Colts (3-4-1) are in second place in the AFC South.

The Colts did not immediately name a replacement for Brady. It is unclear how the coaching move will impact the Colts on Sunday when they play the New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.