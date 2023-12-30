Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Drew Ogletree faces two felonies after incident in Indiana

Ogletree was booked into jail on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Indiana on two felony charges.

The second-year player faces charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic violence resulting in moderate bodily injury, Avon police said.

The incident occurred on December 26 when officers were called to respond to a report of a fight between two adults, according to FOX 59. Ogletree was reportedly detained at the scene, and a victim was transferred to the hospital.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, and he turned himself in to authorities the next day.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," the Colts said in a statement. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

The 25-year-old is accused of body slamming the victim onto the ground, FOX 59 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. Ogletree reportedly told police that the victim had tried to smack him before he pushed the victim to the ground. The victim told police they tried to smack Ogletree, the station reported.

Ogletree is in his second season with the Colts. The 2022 sixth-round draft pick made his NFL debut in September.

He has played in 12 games this season, recording nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

