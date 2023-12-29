Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Elijah Moore stayed overnight at hospital following scary concussion, coach says

Moore appeared to convulse while on the field

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that Elijah Moore spent the night in a hospital after a scary concussion.

Late in the second quarter, Moore was tackled from behind on a routine play, but he went to the ground awkwardly.

The receiver fell helmet-first onto the field and turned onto his back.

Elijah Moore after scoring

Elijah Moore (8) of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While he was on the ground, Moore's head shook, which seemed like him shaking off the hit at first. But then it looked like he began convulsing.

His arms began flailing, although not violently. But it did look as if Moore had no control over them, prompting a teammate to call for the training staff.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, who is on X, formerly Twitter, as the @GameInjuryDoc, said Moore's movements were "involuntary … from a brain injury."

Another doctor, Jesse Morse, said Moore may have had a seizure.

Elijah Moore tackled

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium.  (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

Stefanski said Friday he had been texting Moore, adding Moore was "doing better."

"Those are always scary as we all know, but I will say this about him — I'm very proud of him," Stefanski said, via USA Today. "He was getting going. I thought the route he ran for that touchdown was outstanding. He's done a great job for us, and with Amari going down, put him over there in that spot and didn't miss a beat."

Moore had five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against his former New York Jets team before the injury.

The Browns got a 37-20 victory, clinching a playoff berth.

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore celebrates a catch against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium Dec. 28, 2023, in Cleveland.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s the Browns’ third playoff appearance since being reborn in Cleveland. They also reached the postseason in 2002 and 2020. This is also the first time the team has made the playoffs twice in a four-season span since the late 80s.

