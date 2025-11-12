Colts' Daniel Jones impressed by owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon's gameday headset routine, hands-on approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

She’s been doing it for quite some time now, but given the Indianapolis Colts' 8-2 record this season, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has gone viral numerous times this year for her gameday ritual.

Irsay-Gordon, the daughter of the late Jim Irsay, is often seen on the Colts' sideline wearing a headset, writing on her notepad and taking in everything that unfolds over 60 minutes of play. It’s a hands-on approach rarely seen from owners on gameday, yet Irsay-Gordon has made it a point for years.

Daniel Jones, who joined the team this past offseason, has gotten to experience how Irsay-Gordon runs the organization, and he’s come away impressed — especially with her gameday routine.

"It’s neat for sure," he told Fox News Digital while discussing his work with FedEx’s "Power Move" campaign, fresh off the team’s eighth win of the season. "Just her attention to detail, her interest in how hard she works in understanding every facet of the organization. Obviously, the play on the field, the game plan, the scheme, kind of all that goes into that. She takes a lot of time and makes a lot of effort to get to know that, really, really understand it.

"I know she’s said stuff in the past and how important it is for her to understand all of it as she leads the organization. But, yeah, I think for all of us players it sets a great example seeing the owner on the sideline like that. I think that carries a lot of weight."

Irsay-Gordon has previously explained why she wears a headset on the sideline during games.

"I need to learn more about this. I need to be able to say, ‘Is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about?’" she told reporters. "And I think one of the things being on the headset has really helped me learn is, to the question earlier, it’s such a complex organism — a football team — and how it operates. On gameday, you can say, ‘Oh, that person ran that route wrong,’ when you find, ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong wide receiver,’ and it wasn’t really the wide receiver’s fault. It was the person that called it.

"It also helps us be able to know, ‘Where do we need to make tweaks? What resources do we need? What do we need to fix?’ So much of it just comes down to how we operate and how things work."

The tweaks go well beyond gameday, though.

When the Colts finished 8-9 last season, Irsay-Gordon called in position groups to her office. That kind of meeting from ownership usually isn’t good news, but these weren’t to discipline players.

She genuinely wanted to know what could be fixed within the organization.

"She wanted to make sure that any necessary changes were being made around the building," tight end Mo Alie-Cox told ESPN. "She just wanted to make sure we felt at home and felt comfortable.

"And those changes have definitely taken place. She was asking stuff about the cafeteria, travel — a bunch of different things. It showed she definitely cares about us as players for her to take our advice."

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann added: "I wasn’t expecting that at all."

The passion and dedication Irsay-Gordon shows her team isn’t just felt within the building — it extends to Colts fans, too.

This past weekend, the Colts were in Berlin, Germany, to play the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in the city when Irsay-Gordon surprised loyal fans with a round of beverages at a local bar. She even learned how to say so in German.

It’s a different approach to ownership, but one that resonates with everyone in the building — including newcomer Jones.

Irsay-Gordon is just one of many reasons Jones, who will be a free agent in 2026 after signing only a one-year deal with the team, has come to love playing in Indianapolis.

"I’ll say I have really enjoyed it here," he said when asked if he could see Indy as a long-term home for him. "We have a special group in the locker room. A special group of players. I really enjoy playing for these coaches, working with [head coach] Shane [Steichen] and his staff. Then, like you said, Indy is a sports town. They’re really passionate and supportive of us and all the teams here.

"As far as the future, I really haven’t thought about that a ton. We got a lot on our plate right now, but I do really enjoy being here, and I’ve really liked it."

Power Moves With FedEx

Jones came right back from Berlin after a win over the Atlanta Falcons and got right to business with FedEx for its "Power Move" campaign. When asked what he would say his power move is right now, he replied, "Handing the ball to Jonathan Taylor right now."

Taylor was just nominated for the fourth time this season for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards program, the fan-voted honor now in its 23rd year. Jones is a big fan of the initiative, which celebrates top NFL performances across the league each week — not just for quarterbacks, but also for running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. And it’s hard not to include Taylor, who had yet another three-touchdown game overseas.

"He’s been on fire," Jones said of Taylor. "It seems like every week he shows up and tops the week before and [is] super, super consistent for us running the ball. These explosive runs, especially in the second half when we get into these games where they’ve worn on him a little bit, he finds a seam and pops one. I think the offensive line obviously deserves a lot of credit with that stuff, too. But he’s been incredible, so I’ll definitely be pulling for him. He’s got my vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year, which I know they’re doing again this year."