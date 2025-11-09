Colts star's offensive explosion helps rewrite team's history books in overtime win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonathan Taylor’s offensive explosion helped push the Indianapolis Colts past the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the first NFL regular-season game in Berlin, 31-25, in overtime.

Taylor had 244 rushing yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. The three rushing touchdowns made him Indianapolis’ all-time leading rushing touchdown scorer, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James had 64 rushing touchdowns with the Colts from 1999 to 2005, but never led the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Taylor came into the game leading the league with 12 rushing touchdowns and 63 overall. He will leave Germany with 66 in total.

Taylor’s number was called with just over 6 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis trailed 17-16. Taylor took the handoff, ran into a pack of players before he bounced to the outside and beat every defender to scamper for an 84-yard touchdown run.

The veteran running back’s 8-yard rushing touchdown in overtime helped the Colts win the game.

2025 NFL, COLLEGE FOOTBALL ODDS: BEST BETS FOR OREGON-IOWA, RAVENS-VIKINGS

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was 19-of-26 with 255 yards, a touchdown pass to Alec Pierce and an interception. Rookie tight end Tyler Warren had eight catches for 99 yards and made a terrific grab on Indianapolis’ final drive of regulation that set up the game-tying field goal.

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier helped put Atlanta up three points late in the game. He had two touchdowns on the day, but it wasn’t enough.

Falcons quarterback Michel Penix Jr. was 12-of-28 with 177 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Drake London. The wide receiver had six catches for 104 yards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colts became the second team to reach eight wins on the season, improving to 8-2 on the year. Atlanta fell to 3-6.