Indianapolis Colts
Colts ask NFL to look into possible tampering by Commanders with Andrew Luck: report

Luck retired in 2019 after 7 seasons with the Colts

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Washington Commanders may have violated the NFL’s tampering rules when they reportedly inquired about retired quarterback Andrew Luck's interest in returning to the league. 

The Indianapolis Colts have asked the NFL to look into the possibility of improper contact between the Commanders and Luck, according to ESPN. 

Andrew Luck in 2018

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Luck, who retired in 2019 with three years remaining on his contract, would remain under contract with the Colts if he were to make a return to the NFL. 

The Commanders did not make contact with Luck or his agent, but Indianapolis hopes to clarify whether Washington spoke to a third party and if that would constitute a violation of the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, per the report. 

On Sunday, Colts owner Jim Irsay issued a blanket statement warning any team from contacting Luck about a potential NFL return. 

"If any NFL team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear violation of the league’s tampering policy," his tweet read. 

Luck, 33, retired in 2019 after seven years in the league, all with the Colts. The surprise announcement came just before the season start and with three years still remaining on his contract. 

Andrew Luck at the 2022 National Championship Game

Andrew Luck on the sidelines before the championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Colts have been searching for their next franchise quarterback since Luck abruptly retired prior to the start of the 2019 season. 

Since Luck called it quits, the Colts have traded for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, with neither player lasting more than a season. 

With a chance to select a franchise-altering quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard took a risk, selecting Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. 

The Florida product is considered to have a massive upside even though he is a raw talent. 

Anthony Richardson at the draft

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Draft, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"Sometimes you just gotta take a shot at it," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on the video series "The Next Pick." 

"I didn’t want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else," Ballard said. "If he’s going to be a superstar, he’s going to be a superstar for the Colts. Fortunately for us, it worked out."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

