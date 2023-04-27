Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

2023 NFL Draft: Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 pick

Richardson was a standout quarterback at Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Indianapolis Colts officially ended all the speculation surrounding their No. 4 selection and picked quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida Thursday night.

Richardson was the third quarterback selected in the first four picks of the NFL Draft.

Anthony Richardson in Gainesville

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson during the Florida Gators' Orange and Blue Game April 13, 2023, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Colts owner Jim Irsay teased that the organization had interest in four quarterbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For the '23 draft, we have many options," he wrote on Twitter. "With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!"

Ultimately, it was Richardson for the Colts. He appears to be the face of the franchise after the team had several years of success with Andrew Luck behind center. After Luck abruptly retired, the team had a smorgasbord of quarterbacks, including Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Richardson is locked in for the future.

2023 NFL DRAFT: PANTHERS SELECT BRYCE YOUNG WITH NO. 1 PICK

Anthony Richardson at the draft

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"The journey starts now," he told ESPN’s Suzy Kolber on the draft stage.

Richardson’s stock increased in the days and weeks after he declared for the draft. He recorded a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, nine inches at the Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Richardson is projected to become a "good starter within two years."

"He's the most intriguing player in the draft," a member of an NFL organization picking in the top 15 told NFL.com. "I could see him being the best QB in football within five years. It also wouldn't shock me if he was out of the league if he lands in the wrong spot. He has all the athletic tools. It'll depend on the coaches he gets to develop him and his willingness to work to be great."

Anthony Richardson with Roger Goodell

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his final season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.