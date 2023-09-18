Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Travis Hunter talks tough injury: 'Just gotta get up and fight again'

Hunter suffered an injury early in Saturday's game

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is expected to miss some time after he left Saturday’s game against the Colorado State Rams following the hit he took from a defensive back.

Hunter was injured after Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn hit him. Hunter appeared briefly later in the game, but he would not last too long as he would be sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Travis Hunter during warmups

CU football's sophomore athlete Travis Hunter is all smiles before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. (Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"It’s football at the end of the day. Stuff like that is going to happen," Hunter said in a Bleacher Report interview on Monday. "Just gotta get up and fight again. Good thing the doctors stopped me because if there was no doctors there I'd still be out there playing."

Colorado coach Deion Sanders told 247 Sports that Hunter would be out for "three weeks." If that is the case, then the two-way player would miss the Oregon and USC games coming up as well as Arizona State.

Sanders briefly spoke about Hunter’s timeline after the 43-35 double overtime win over the Rams.

Travis Hunter vs Colorado State

Travis Hunter, #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes, stands on the field before the start of a game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"But we’re going to do what we’ve got do to take care of him," Sanders said. "So, I know Travis like a book, he probably is going to want to be out for two weeks, but we’ve got to make sure his health is more important than this game."

Hunter had been mentioned as a Heisman Trophy contender after his performance in the first two games of the season.

Travis Hunter lines up

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter, #12, walks on the field against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2023. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

Colorado managed to eke out a win without him. Shedeur Sanders led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then threw two touchdown passes in overtime.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.