Deion Sanders names the best college football coach right now, expresses admiration for Nick Saban

Sanders asked '60 Minutes' for a mirror when he talking about the best coach in college football

Deion Sanders was not shy when he was asked who the best coach in college football is right now.

The first-year Colorado head coach has so far guided the Buffaloes to a 3-0 record with their latest win coming Saturday against Colorado State in double overtime. Sanders only has a few months under his belt in the Power 5 Conference coming from Jackson State, but he is putting himself at the top.

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on Sept. 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"Let me see a mirror so I can look at him," he said during an interview on "60 Minutes" when he was asked who he thought was the best coach in the sport. "You think I’m going to sit up here and tell you somebody else? You think that’s the way I operate? That somebody else got that on me?"

Sanders, who does Aflac commercials with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, expressed great admiration for the Crimson Tide leader.

"I’ll tell you this, I love and I adore and I respect and every time I do a commercial with coach Saban, it’s a gift. Just sitting in his presence and hearing him and throwing something else out there so I can hear his viewpoint on it because he’s forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish," Sanders said of Saban.

Deion Sanders greets players

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks and greets players as they warm up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field on Sept. 9, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"So, I’m a student looking up to this wonderful teacher saying, ‘just throw me a crumb of what you know.’"

In turn, Saban expressed admiration for Sanders in an interview with USA Today before the start of the season. Saban said he has "as much respect for him as anyone in our profession."

Nick Saban talks with Jalen Milroe

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Jalen Milroe, #4, on the sideline during a college football game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 2, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We both share information to try and help each other," Saban added. "We’re both interested in trying to improve our program, how we sort of motivate players, how we inspire people to do things at a high standard and a high level all the time. So that interaction has been positive for me."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.