Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders taps into 'Brady mode' to lead Buffaloes to tying score in epic win

Sanders led Colorado to a 43-35 victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes on an epic comeback victory in their double overtime win against the Colorado State Rams, 43-35.

Sanders finished the game 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdown passes and an interception. Two of his touchdowns came in the overtime period. He also led Colorado on a 98-yard touchdown drive and 2-point conversion to tie the game and send it into overtime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders eludes the tackle

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders eludes a tackle by Colorado State defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The young quarterback talked about the moment after the game on ESPN’s "SportsCenter."

"At the 2 (yard line) all I was thinking was ‘Brady mode,’" Sanders said referencing NFL legend Tom Brady. "That’s it. Simple.

"… Brady mode, that’s it. You left too much time out there."

COLORADO'S TRAVIS HUNTER TAKES LATE HIT IN HEATED MATCHUP WITH COLORADO STATE; LEBRON JAMES WEIGHS IN

Shedeur Sanders walks through the tunnel

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks through the tunnel for warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field, Sept. 16, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sanders said he talks to Brady after each game. Brady’s athletic wear company, Brady Brand, signed Sanders and a host of other collegiate athletes to NIL deals in 2021.

As Sanders’ comments made their way around the internet, Brady reacted on Instagram.

"I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in my life," he wrote on his Stories over a picture of the Colorado star wearing sunglasses during his ESPN interview.

Shedeur Sanders looks down field

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado moved to 3-0 with the win but the schedule isn’t getting any easier. Colorado has Oregon next week and USC the week after. They hit the road to take on the Ducks while they will welcome the Trojans to Folsom Field.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.