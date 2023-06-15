Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Colorado's Deion Sanders slapped with harsh reality of possibly losing foot

Sanders took over Colorado at the end of 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders faces a bigger hurdle going into the 2023 season than trying to turn around a football program that only managed to win one game last year.

While at Jackson State, Sanders notably had foot issues that forced him into a scooter on the sidelines at points during his tenure. He had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots. Sanders posted a video on Wednesday showing his situation has gotten more dire.

Deion Sanders coaches during the Spring Game

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders plays to the fans during a spring practice game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A clip of "The Pregame," which documents Colorado’s football season, showed Sanders meeting with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Hunt and vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauder of Colorado University.

"I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all," Sanders explained. "I just want to know what we could do because I want to do it this summer. When we get rolling, I’m not gonna have time to do it."

Deion Sanders introduced at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports)

Jacobs gave Sanders the harsh reality of what he could be facing.

"You just have to understand what the risks are," he said. "Things can cascade."

Sanders replied he knew what the risks are given that he only has eight toes, but Jacobs said it wasn’t only the toes the Pro Football Hall of Famer could lose.

"He could lose the foot," he said. "It’s a risk."

It’s unclear if Sanders will commit to surgery. He vowed to keep progressing in the caption of the Instagram video.

Deion Sanders at Folsom Field

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME’ – I keep moving forward, progressing... See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgment but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it... I'm CoachPrime and I'm built for this," he wrote.

