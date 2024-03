Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Six Mountain West Conference teams made the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, led by the New Mexico Lobos, who earned the automatic bid with a conference championship.

Colorado State received an at-large bid and was slotted in as the No. 10 seed. Nevada and Boise State were also No. 10 seeds. New Mexico earned the No. 11 seed with Utah State earning a No. 11 seed. Last year’s national runners-up, San Diego State, were given the No. 8 seed.

Rams head coach Niko Medved said Sunday he was upset with how teams in the conference were seeded.

"To be honest, I was really surprised how most of the Mountain West was seeded," Medved said, via The Coloradoan. "You know, I’m not the expert, but I think if you talk to the hundreds of people who do the bracketology, I think they really had all of the Mountain West teams seeded higher than they put. But you know what, that’s fine, they always disrespect our league.

"Now it’s time to go out and do something about it."

Medved said he understood the opportunity to earn an at-large bid does not come easy as only a small percentage of teams get that bid.

The Rams will have to go through the First Four to earn a shot at the Round of 64. The team plays Virginia in the play-in portion. The winner gets to face-off against No. 7 Texas as the No. 10 seed.