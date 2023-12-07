Colorado recruit's message: 'You claim you're a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado?'

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said during the season he would go out and address his struggling offensive line.

"Coach Prime" took a step in the right direction on Thursday, securing the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Seaton, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 247 Sports 2024 class, made the announcement on Fox Sports’ "Undisputed."

"You've got to believe in Coach Prime," Seaton said. "Having the opportunity to play with somebody who's done it at the highest level, gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I've got two Heisman candidates , Shedeur Sanders [and] Travis Hunter. They're amazing. You know how they go.

"And if you ain't rocking with us, and you say you're a dawg, you claim you're a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why are you not helping someone who looks like you?"

Seaton considered Alabama, Ohio State , Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee, according to ESPN.

The Buffaloes were unable to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders all season, allowing the junior quarterback to be sacked 52 times.

After Colorado lost to UCLA in late October, Sanders gave a blunt assessment of his offensive line play.

"The [offensive] line has to improve," Sanders said, according to Fox Sports. "It's a struggle to run the ball, and we got to figure that out because now you're one-dimensional, and it's easy to stop a team when they're one-dimensional. And that's who we are at this point in time. … The big picture, you go get new linemen. That's the picture, and I'ma paint it perfectly."

Sanders’ first year at Colorado saw incredible highs and dramatic lows.

The Buffaloes were the talk of college football after starting the season 3-0, defeating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, but dropped eight of their last nine contests, including six straight.