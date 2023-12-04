Expand / Collapse search
Heisman Trophy 2023: Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr and Marvin Harrison Jr named finalists

Each player has had an incredible 2023 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed on Monday as the award for the most outstanding college football will be announced later this weekend officially kicking off the postseason.

The lineup is epic.

Jayden Daniels vs Texas A&M

Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are in contention for the award. Each player has had a terrific season and only the Huskies star has a chance at a national title.

Daniels put together a terrific 2023 season. The former Arizona State quarterback threw for a career-high 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. He only had four interceptions during the year. The Tigers are 9-3 ahead of their ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin.

Bo Nix throws

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) back to pass during the PAC-12 Football Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies on December 01, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in  Las Vegas, NV.  (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nix was just as outstanding as Daniels was during the season. He had the Ducks on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth but two losses to Penix’s Huskies put them out of contention. In 13 games, he had 4,145 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes. He transferred from Auburn after the 2021 season.

Penix was also a transfer quarterback, coming to Washington from Indiana after the 2021 season. He had 4,218 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. It was the second time he put together 4,000-plus passing yard seasons. He has the Huskies at 13-0 heading into their Playoff matchup against Texas.

Michael Penix Jr vs Oregon

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs off the field during the PAC-12 Football Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies on December 01, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in  Las Vegas, NV. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr vs Minnesota

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) looks toward the stands before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 18, 2023, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harrison is the only player who is not a quarterback in contention. The Buckeyes star is certainly set to be an early draft pick when he does turn pro. He had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ohio State’s key loss to Michigan down the stretch forced them out of the Big Ten title game and out of CFP contention.

Caleb Williams was the defending Heisman Trophy winner coming into the 2023 season. The USC standout had a chance to become the first player since Archie Griffin to win two back-to-back trophies but fell off toward the end of the year.

Heisman Trophy award

A general view of the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis Astor Ballroom prior to the awarding of the Heisman Trophy on December 10, 2022 in New York, New York. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy winner will be decided on Saturday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.