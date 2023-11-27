Deion Sanders' Colorado football program sees top recruit decommit amid disappointing 2023 season

The Colorado Buffaloes season ended on a rough note, and it is only tougher sledding from here.

The Deion Sanders-led program saw four-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill Jr. decommit from Colorado on Sunday, according to On3 Sports. Hill appeared to confirm the news as he shared two prayer-hands emojis on his X account.

The Georgia high school football star told On3 Sports he was looking at Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Texas A&M, Michigan and Alabama.

"Colorado is still a top priority for me," Hill told ESPN. "I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision."

He is listed as the No. 46 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2025, according to ESPN.

Colorado finished the season 4-8 after starting the year 3-0. Sanders and the Buffaloes received national attention for most of the season, but the attention fizzled out after consecutive losses.

The latest loss on the field came Saturday night against Utah. Colorado lost the game 23-17.

Before the game against the Utes, Sanders maintained he was not going to use cash to lure prospects to Boulder. Colorado has the 65th-ranked recruiting class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

"We're not an ATM. That's not going to happen here," Sanders told reporters last week, via CBS Sports. "If you come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes, it's because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education and all the business stuff will be handled on the back end if that's the case.

"But we are not an ATM. You're not coming here to get rich unless you're really coming here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree ... not to come here and be Moneybagg Yo. That's a rapper, right?"

Sanders said he wants players who want to be at Colorado, and he is not going to get into a financial bind.