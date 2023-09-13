Colorado receiving ‘so many’ recruiting calls after undefeated start; Deion Sanders says ‘it’s absurd’

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of college football after a 2-0 start to Deion Sanders’ tenure as head coach.

After going 1-11 in 2022, Sanders flipped the roster at Colorado. The Buffaloes returned just 10 scholarship players from last year and welcomed 68 new scholarship players , according to The Athletic.

And the fast start in 2023 is making a big difference in recruiting. Boulder has become the place to be.

Last week, it was reported Bryce Underwood, considered the No. 1 quarterback recruit of the 2025 class, would make a visit to Colorado when the Buffaloes take on the USC Trojans Sept. 30, according to Yahoo Sports.

"Obviously, when you have a coach that played defensive back, your attractability is skill position. So, we don’t have a tremendous problem getting those bigs [offensive and defensive linemen]. I think we have a tremendous rotation of bigs, offensive and defensive line. … Trust me. Those guys are coming," Sanders said Tuesday when asked about his focus on recruiting linemen.

"We are receiving so many calls at this point right now that it’s absurd. Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do in visitation and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit . So, I’m liking where we are right now."

Colorado has started fast under Sanders, pulling off a massive upset against No. 17 TCU before defeating Nebraska at home.

The start has taken the college football world by storm. Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" and ESPN’s "College Gameday" will make the trip to Boulder for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado State .

The Rams are 0-1 and will be making a change at quarterback, announcing that redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will start against the Buffs.

Clay Millen got the start in Week 1 against Washington State but was replaced by Fowler-Nicolosi after injuring his shoulder in the second half, according to ESPN.

"The time is right for Bray to get an opportunity," Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell said. "He sparked us, drove for a couple scores. The bottom line is we've got to score points and be more effective, and we've got to be competitive and lead at that position.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Clay, but Brayden played for us last year as well."

Colorado and Colorado State kick off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday.