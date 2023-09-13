Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado receiving ‘so many’ recruiting calls after undefeated start; Deion Sanders says ‘it’s absurd’

Colorado faces Colorado State in Week 3

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of college football after a 2-0 start to Deion Sanders’ tenure as head coach. 

After going 1-11 in 2022, Sanders flipped the roster at Colorado. The Buffaloes returned just 10 scholarship players from last year and welcomed 68 new scholarship players, according to The Athletic. 

Colorado fans rush the field

Colorado fans rush the field after a win at Folsom Field Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

And the fast start in 2023 is making a big difference in recruiting. Boulder has become the place to be. 

NCAA BOARD 'TROUBLED' BY UNC COACH MACK BROWN'S CRITICISM OVER TEZ WALKER'S ELIGIBILITY RULING

Last week, it was reported Bryce Underwood, considered the No. 1 quarterback recruit of the 2025 class, would make a visit to Colorado when the Buffaloes take on the USC Trojans Sept. 30, according to Yahoo Sports. 

"Obviously, when you have a coach that played defensive back, your attractability is skill position. So, we don’t have a tremendous problem getting those bigs [offensive and defensive linemen]. I think we have a tremendous rotation of bigs, offensive and defensive line. … Trust me. Those guys are coming," Sanders said Tuesday when asked about his focus on recruiting linemen. 

"We are receiving so many calls at this point right now that it’s absurd. Just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do in visitation and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit. So, I’m liking where we are right now."

Deion Sanders before playing Nebraska

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders interacts with fans prior to the home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Sept. 9, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado has started fast under Sanders, pulling off a massive upset against No. 17 TCU before defeating Nebraska at home. 

The start has taken the college football world by storm. Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" and ESPN’s "College Gameday" will make the trip to Boulder for Saturday’s matchup against Colorado State

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams are 0-1 and will be making a change at quarterback, announcing that redshirt freshman Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will start against the Buffs. 

Clay Millen got the start in Week 1 against Washington State but was replaced by Fowler-Nicolosi after injuring his shoulder in the second half, according to ESPN. 

Deion Sanders takes the field

Head coach Deion Sanders takes the field during warmups at Folsom Field Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"The time is right for Bray to get an opportunity," Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell said. "He sparked us, drove for a couple scores. The bottom line is we've got to score points and be more effective, and we've got to be competitive and lead at that position.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got a lot of confidence in Clay, but Brayden played for us last year as well."

Colorado and Colorado State kick off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.