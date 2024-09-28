Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado earns statement win over UCF behind standout performances from Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Colorado has won three consecutive games

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepared for Saturday's game against the UCF Knights, the team was presumably still flying high from its thrilling overtime victory over Baylor last week. 

UCF was also coming off an exciting comeback win in its conference opener, when the Knights erased a 21-point deficit on the road to defeat TCU 35-34.

Saturday's game also represented a homecoming for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who is a Fort Meyers, Florida, who starred at Florida State

A dominating 48-21 victory over UCF improved Colorado's record to 4-1. The Buffaloes enter their bye week on a three-game winning streak.

Deion Sanders stands on the sidelines

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sideline during a game against the UCF Knights Sept. 28, 2024, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fourth victory of the 2024 season also matches Colorado's win total in 2023, Sanders' first year at the helm.

Travis Hunter, Colorado's two-way star, struck a Heisman pose after he grabbed an impressive, diving interception.

Hunter finished the day with nine receptions and scored a touchdown on a 23-yard reception.

Travis Hunter scores a touchdown

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter scores a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 28, 2024. (Mike Watters/Imagn Images)

On the ground, the Buffaloes ran for 128 yards, and running back Isaiah Augustave led the way with 39 yards. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another good day with 290 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders looks to pass the football

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders rolls out to pass against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 28, 2024. (Mike Watters/Imagn Images)

Colorado’s improved defense stood tall, too, slowing down an offense that entered the game averaging a nation-leading 375.7 yards per game rushing. The Buffaloes forced four turnovers — intercepting KJ Jefferson twice, once in the end zone — and also denied UCF points on one drive that stalled inside the Colorado 1.

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders was asked where his team stood after four games.

"You’re never going to reach my expectations," the two-time Super Bowl champion said. "You can’t reach that because I have big, lofty dreams and lofty aspirations for each and every one of these kids on the field as well as off the field."

Sanders and the Buffaloes left Colorado Wednesday in an effort to beat the arrival of Helene, a storm that brought destruction across the Southeastern U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

