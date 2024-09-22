Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders talks last-second Hail Mary TD pass: 'God answered the prayer'

Sanders passed for more than 300 yards

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense pulled off an amazing win over the Baylor Bears on Saturday night underscored by an incredible last-second Hail Mary play.

Sanders’ long throw connected with LaJohntay Wester to help send the game into overtime. Then, Micah Welch’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Colorado the victory.

Shedeur Sanders on the sideline

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after an overtime victory over Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The quarterback explained his emotions after the 38-31 win.

"We put [Travis Hunter] backside, we knew he was going to get all the attention, then LaJohntay was just going to be there outside one-on-one," Sanders said, via Yahoo Sports. "They’re not going to think we’re going to throw him the ball because he’s like a shorter guy in that situation.

"So then I roll left, everybody went in the middle of the end zone and I just trusted God. I just threw it up to God. And God answered the prayer for sure."

Sanders was 25-of-41 with 341 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Omarion Miller and Travis Hunter

 Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller celebrates with wide receiver Travis Hunter after a touchdown against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field in Boulder on Sept. 21, 2024. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

Travis Hunter led all receivers with seven catches for 134 yards.

"I knew they were coming at me," Hunter said. "They didn’t think I could tackle, so I had to show them."

The incredible last-second play came three days shy of the "Miracle at Michigan" play when the Kordell Stewart-led team defeated Michigan on his Hail Mary play in 1994. The broadcast showed the clip seconds before Sanders’ touchdown.

Shedeur Sanders looks to throw

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field in Boulder on Sept. 21, 2024. (Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

"Heart-wrenching loss," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "Haven’t really been a part of something like that, especially down to the last play of overtime.... Very hard to take. The team is very gutted right now, and so frustrated. We’re probably going to be hurting all the way back to Waco."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.