Colorado pulls off incredible win after last-second Hail Mary to force overtime, Baylor fumble at goal line

Colorado still loves prime time (no pun intended), even in the Big 12.

The Buffaloes pulled off an incredible win after a wild sequence of events against Baylor, coming away with a 38-31 overtime victory in their first Big 12 matchup since 2010.

After Baylor missed a 45-yard field goal to go up two possessions, Colorado had one more chance with 2:19 left, and they pulled out a miracle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the closing seconds, Shedeur Sanders found a wide-open Will Sheppard inside the five-yard line, but it was dropped – however, on the next play (the final of regulation), Sanders, rolling out to his left, again went for the end zone, and this one was caught by LaJohntay Webster as time expired – the ensuing PAT was good, forcing the game into overtime.

Baylor won the overtime coin toss and opted to play defense. It didn’t matter much to Colorado, though, as Micah Welch scored from a yard out on the Buffs’ seventh play of the drive to go up, 38-31.

Baylor got to the two-yard line thanks to thunderous running, but two-way superstar Travis Hunter forced a Dominic Richardson fumble right at the goal line – the ball went through the back of the end zone, resulting in a game-ending touchback.

Colorado fans rushed the field while the play was under review, but they ultimately did not become the next "band on the field."

Colorado allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a score and another long touchdown to trail 24-10 at one point, but they found the end zone before the end of the first half to cut their deficit in half.

The Buffs stopped Baylor on a 4th and inches midway through the third quarter, putting a stop to facing yet another two-possession deficit. After both teams exchanged punts, Sanders found Hunter on two long plays to get inside the 10-yard line; two plays later, the game was tied at 24 after Welch punched one into the end zone for his first score of the game.

TEMPLE KICKER DRILLS 64-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR SECOND LONGEST IN MODERN FBS HISTORY

The Colorado defense continued to stand on its head, but as Deion Sanders opted not to try a 52-yard field goal, his son was sacked on a 4th and 8 from Baylor’s 35-yard line. The Bears took over with just over nine minutes to go, and it took them eight plays to get into the end zone, as Sawyer Robertson found Hal Presley for a 24-yard score.

Sanders was sacked on Colorado’s first two plays of the ensuing drive for a combined loss of 21 yards (he was sacked seven times in the second half), thus eventually forcing a punt from their own end zone. That gave Baylor decent field position, but their 45-yard field goal was wide right, which led to Colorado’s overtime-forcing drive.

Sanders was 25-for-41 through the air for 341 yards and two touchdowns, while also running in for a score. Hunter, the defensive hero, also led the way with seven receptions for 130 yards, again playing in over 100 snaps.

The game marked Colorado's first Big 12 matchup in 14 years, after they had spent the previous 13 seasons in the Pac-12. They returned to the Big 12, though, after the dismantling of their previous conference.

Well, it's a nice start for the new era.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado improved to 3-1 on the season with the wild victory, while Baylor dropped to 2-2.

The Buffaloes will head to UCF next week, while Baylor will host BYU.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.