Colorado's Travis Hunter sends subtle message after Richard Sherman called the two-way star 'bland'

Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic stars in college football.

Colorado's wide receiver and defensive back subtly responded to critical comments that former NFL player Richard Sherman recently directed at him.

Sherman was a guest on the "St. Brown Podcast," which is co-hosted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, New Orleans Saints player Equanimeous St. Brown, this week.

At one point during the appearance, Sherman downplayed Hunter's impact on the offensive side of the ball, suggesting he was a "bland" receiver.

While Sherman did praise the two-way star's overall athleticism, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive back felt Hunter was better suited as a cornerback.

Sherman's analysis seemed to center on his opinion that Hunter's natural route-running skills were subpar.

"We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense. Boy, those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you," Sherman said.

"These quarterbacks are going to say, ‘Hey let’s see how in shape you are by the end of the fourth quarter. We just saw you run three go routes. I’m about to bring our third receiver in to run you on three more go routes, and then let's go ahead and do work baby."

Hunter caught wind of Sherman's criticism and decided to send his own message. When he emerged from the tunnel Saturday ahead of Colorado's game against the UCF Knights, he was wearing a shirt that said "bland."

Hunter effectively cleared up any serious beef with Sherman earlier this week. The Buffaloes star said he spoke to Sherman by phone, and, during their conversation, the Super Bowl champion did offer an apology.

"He didn't mean for it to go out that way, no type of negative energy. [Sherman] was telling me that he watched me a lot. I grew up watching him. … The 49ers (were) my favorite team when I was growing up. … Playing DB, I modeled my game after him when I was younger," Hunter said in a video shared by Well Off Media.

"He was telling me he apologized. I accepted the apology. … It just kind of hurt me because I look up to him."

Hunter entered Saturday's game against the Knights with 472 receiving yards.

