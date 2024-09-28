Unranked Kentucky upsets No. 6 Ole Miss after kicker misses potential game-tying field goal

The Kentucky Wildcats almost shocked the world, nearly upsetting top-ranked Georgia two weeks ago. On Saturday, they officially shocked the world.

The Wildcats went on the road and upset sixth-ranked Ole Miss 20-17.

Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart gave his kicker a chance to tie it at the end of the game. After converting a fourth and 11 with a 42-yard completion to tight end Caden Prieskorn, Dart had the Rebels in business.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the Wildcats' defense held strong after giving up the fourth down conversion, and Lane Kiffin sent out his kicker to try and tie the game.

Kicker Caden Davis hooked his 48-yard game-tying field goal attempt wide left with 48 seconds left, securing the upset win for Kentucky.

The Kentucky offense struggled for most of the game but found its groove when it mattered most.

Down 17-13, it was decision time for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats had a fourth and 7 on their own 20-yard line with under four minutes left in the game.

MINNESOTA FALLS TO NO. 12 MICHIGAN TO GO UNDER .500 WITH GOV TIM WALZ IN ATTENDANCE

Stoops kept the offense on the field, and it rewarded him with its biggest play of the day. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff connected with wide receiver Barion Brown for a 63-yard gain.

Two plays later, the Wildcats got a fortunate break. Stoops brought in backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in a goal-line package to try and run the ball for a touchdown.

However, Wimsatt fumbled the ball when he was tackled, and the ball fell right into the hands of Wildcats’ tight end Josh Kattus, who scampered into the end zone for the touchdown.

Vandagriff threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in the win, connecting for a touchdown with wide receiver Dane Key, who caught eight passes for 105 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the loss, Dart threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while adding 22 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Tre Harris had a monster day, catching nine passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats improved to 3-2 and look to build on their momentum from the big win when they return from their bye week against Vanderbilt Oct. 12.

The Rebels fell to 4-1 and will look to bounce back next week against South Carolina on the road.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.