Women’s World Cup
Published

Colombian soccer player, 18, clutches chest, drops to field during World Cup practice

Linda Caicedo had ovarian cancer at age 15

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
An 18-year-old on the Colombian women's soccer team had a health scare during World Cup practice Thursday.

The team was jogging around the field when Linda Caicedo clutched her chest and fell to the field.

She turned onto her back as members of the team and medical staff tended to her.

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo of Colombia during a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group H match against South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium on July 25, 2023, in Sydney, Australia.  (Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Caicedo was evaluated, and the team's trainer, Andrés Gómez, said the "report was positive."

"Linda is very tired," a medical spokesperson for the team said. "What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal."

PORTUGAL ELIMINATES VIETNAM FROM WOMEN'S WORLD CUP WITH VICTORY IN GROUP STAGE

The striker was later spotted training with her teammates.

Caicedo scored in Colombia's 2-0 win over South Korea.

Linda Caicedo on field

Linda Caicedo of Colombia in action during a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group H match against South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium July 25, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15, already having debuted for the Colombian senior national team. 

She underwent surgery and six months of chemotherapy, according to CBS Sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.