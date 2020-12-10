Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College Football Week 15 preview: Last chance for teams to prove themselves

The college football season is nearly over

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 10Video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

It’s the last week before the conference championships -- college football has reached its benchmark.

The sport has nearly gotten through the regular season, even as 10 games were postponed or canceled because of coronavirus issues affecting schools. Six games involved schools in The Associated Press Top 25 and one matchup included the annual Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game.

One game that fans will still be able to watch is Army vs. Navy. Army will host the game for the first time in 77 years, and President Trump might even show up.

But before the last big swath of regular-season games takes place, read the brief previews below.

**

**

ARKANSAS VS. (1) ALABAMA

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) leaps over LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) leaps over LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Mac Jones will look to bolster his Heisman resume when he leads Alabama into Arkansas on Saturday. Jones has put together a fantastic year so far with 3,113 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. Adding to Alabama’s season is Najee Harris and Devonta Smith’s incredible year.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

MISSOURI VS. (12) GEORGIA

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and wide receiver George Pickens (1), MPV for the game, hoist the trophy after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Georgia won 26-14. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and wide receiver George Pickens (1), MPV for the game, hoist the trophy after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Georgia won 26-14. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

While Georgia fell out of the Top 10 in the AP poll, the Bulldogs are still No. 9 in the College Football Playoff ranking.  Georgia hasn’t played since Nov. 28 as the team runs into opponents’ COVID issues.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(15) NORTHWESTERN VS. ILLINOIS

Northwestern's Drake Anderson (6) rushes against Michigan State's Xavier Henderson, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Northwestern's Drake Anderson (6) rushes against Michigan State's Xavier Henderson, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Northwestern will hope that their game against Illinois can be the warmup game they need before the Big Ten title game. The Wildcats can make a better case for the College Football Playoff the next two weeks.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ESPN2

**

(21) COLORADO VS. UTAH

Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) stiff-arms Arizona defensive back Isaiah Mays (13) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) stiff-arms Arizona defensive back Isaiah Mays (13) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Colorado has put together a solid season behind Sam Noyer. The senior quarterback has 742 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the Buffaloes’ first four games.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: FOX

**

(24) BUFFALO VS. AKRON

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs past Northern Illinois linebacker Daveren Rayner (9) during the first half of an NCAA football game, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs past Northern Illinois linebacker Daveren Rayner (9) during the first half of an NCAA football game, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson has been one of the best running backs in the nation. The Bulls are in the AP Top 25 for the first time ever. Patterson has 16 touchdowns this season and will likely get some more against Akron.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: CBS Sports Network

**

TROY VS. (11) COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Coastal Carolina narrowly beat BYU in a classic matchup next season. With the undefeated season still intact, the Chanticleers head to Troy looking to stay unbeaten.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 3 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

(9) MIAMI VS. (20) NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters the field prior to and NCAA college football game against Western Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp; Observer via AP)

North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters the field prior to and NCAA college football game against Western Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News &amp; Observer via AP)

Neither Miami nor North Carolina will play in the ACC title game but if there was a consolation game, this would be it. D’Eriq King and Sam Howell will both lead their explosive offenses in hoping to score just enough points to win the game for their respective teams.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

(19) IOWA VS. (25) WISCONSIN

Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) lifts running back Tyler Goodson (15) in celebration after Goodson scored a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) lifts running back Tyler Goodson (15) in celebration after Goodson scored a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Iowa has had a solid season this year with a 5-2 record and will get to face Wisconsin who has slipped up this season after starting strong. Tyler Goodson has led the team in rushing with 656 yards and six touchdowns.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: FS1

**

(6) FLORIDA VS. LSU

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass in front of Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols for a 2-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) catches a pass in front of Kentucky defensive back Brandin Echols for a 2-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

While many think Mac Jones is a contender for the Heisman, some believe Florida’s Kyle Trask should have it already. Trask has 38 touchdown passes and 3,243 passing yards in 2020. Florida will take on LSU.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 7 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

**

UCLA VS. (16) USC

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The crosstown Los Angeles rivalry is on like Donkey Kong. Kedon Slovis and the Trojans are undefeated so far this season. Slovis has 1,257 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. UCLA will hope a victory over USC will salvage a weird year.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

(14) BYU VS. SAN DIEGO STATE

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

BYU may have faltered last week but it doesn’t mean they’re out for the count. The Cougars can solidify a 10-win season with a victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

DATE: Dec. 12

TIME (EST): 10 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN2

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_