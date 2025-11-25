Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon climbs after win over USC

Ohio State and Indiana are likely to battle for the top spot in the Big 10 championship

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Can Michigan beat Ohio State for a fifth time to get into the CFP? 👀 Joel Klatt Show Video

Can Michigan beat Ohio State for a fifth time to get into the CFP? 👀 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt analyzed whether the Michigan Wolverines could beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for a fifth year in a row to make the CFP. He broke down their strong win against the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan mindset around 'The Game.'

The latest College Football Playoff rankings showed minimal movement as the college football regular season approaches its final week. 

One notable change from last week saw Oregon overtake Ole Miss, swapping the No. 6 and No. 7 spots. 

Oregon’s win over USC moved the Ducks ahead of Ole Miss during the Rebels' bye week. 

Dante Moore surveys the field

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks for an opening in the Southern California defense during the second half Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

The other meaningful shift was Miami’s move to No. 11 in a switch with Utah after the Utes gave up 472 yards rushing in a tight win over Kansas State.

There are two more rounds of rankings to be revealed, ending on Dec. 7, when the rankings will set the bracket for the 12-team playoff starting Dec. 19,

CFP COMMITTEE EXPLAINS KEEPING INDIANA AT NO. 2 AFTER CLOSE CALL VS. PENN STATE IN LATEST RANKINGS

Omar Cooper Jr. celebrates

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive lineman Adedamola Ajani (72) during the fourth quarter against Penn State in State College, Pa., Nov. 8, 2025. (Barry Reeger/AP Photo)

Ohio State and Indiana will play in what should be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 Big Ten title game if both win rivalry games on the road over Thanksgiving weekend. Ohio State’s task is more difficult against Michigan, which moved up three spots to No. 15. Indiana plays Purdue.

No. 10 Alabama plays at Auburn with a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line. The Tide’s opponent would be Texas A&M if the Aggies win at No. 16 Texas.

Here are the full rankings:

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy

The College Football Playoff national championship trophy Jan. 8, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Oregon
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Miami
  12. Tulane

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

