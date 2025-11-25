College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon climbs after win over USC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest College Football Playoff rankings showed minimal movement as the college football regular season approaches its final week.

One notable change from last week saw Oregon overtake Ole Miss, swapping the No. 6 and No. 7 spots.

Oregon’s win over USC moved the Ducks ahead of Ole Miss during the Rebels' bye week.

The other meaningful shift was Miami’s move to No. 11 in a switch with Utah after the Utes gave up 472 yards rushing in a tight win over Kansas State.

There are two more rounds of rankings to be revealed, ending on Dec. 7, when the rankings will set the bracket for the 12-team playoff starting Dec. 19,

Ohio State and Indiana will play in what should be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 Big Ten title game if both win rivalry games on the road over Thanksgiving weekend. Ohio State’s task is more difficult against Michigan, which moved up three spots to No. 15. Indiana plays Purdue.

No. 10 Alabama plays at Auburn with a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line. The Tide’s opponent would be Texas A&M if the Aggies win at No. 16 Texas.

Here are the full rankings:

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama Miami Tulane

