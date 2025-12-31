Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College football fans sound off on ESPN score bug during Ohio State-Miami playoff game

Carson Beck had a touchdown pass and Keionte Scottmade big plays in the first half

College football fans were locked into the playoff matchup between the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes took a two-score lead with a clever touchdown pass from Carson Beck and a pick-six from Keionte Scott. 

On social media, college football fans were upset with a different issue.

Julian Sayin walks off the field

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) heads to the bench as Miami defensive back Zechariah Poyser (7) reacts after Sayin threw an interception that was returned for a score by defensive back Keionte Scott during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The ESPN score bug appeared to distract viewers, and they let it be known on X. As teams pick up first downs in the game, the middle part of the bug flashes a gold indicator to signify the accomplishment. But college football fans were irked that it looked like a penalty flag was thrown on the play.

There were no penalties called in the first half of the game as Miami took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.

Carson Beck hands the ball to Mark Fletcher Jr.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck, right, prepares to hand off to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Ohio State Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Beck found Mark Fletcher Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The score rectified Fletcher’s fumble from the previous possession.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin tried to respond with a touchdown of his own. Instead, Sayin threw an interception to Scott, who returned the ball for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes were moving the ball well on their final drive of the half. It appeared Sayin was finally starting to find his rhythm. The drive ended with a missed 49-yard field goal attempt.

Ohio State was on the ropes going into the second half.

