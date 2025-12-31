Arch Manning's 60-yard touchdown run delivers critical blow in Texas' win over Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning made the first bowl game start of his collegiate career for the Texas Longhorns and was going up against a Michigan Wolverines team with a chip on its shoulder after the Sherrone Moore controversy.

Manning lived up to the hype surrounding him in the beginning of the season and led Texas to a 41-27 victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

For the most part, Texas and Michigan were neck and neck. The game was tied at 17 entering halftime. Manning had to dig deep, and the defense had to play really tough to get the lead and keep it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manning found tight end Jack Endries for a 17-yard touchdown pass to take the lead. After Michigan kicked a field goal, Manning came back with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Michigan wasn’t done. Bryce Underwood put the Wolverines ahead when he ran for a 5-yard score and nearly lost the ball in the end zone. The Wolverines took a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Longhorns stayed hot. Manning led the team on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Kaliq Lockett.

ARCH MANNING SAYS THERE IS 'NO REASON TO LEAVE' TEXAS, WANTS TO FURTHER HIS DEVELOPMENT

Underwood threw an interception on the next drive. Manning then delivered the dagger.

He took the snap and ran straight up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. Texas added a field goal later in the frame, and that would be it.

Manning had four total touchdowns in the win. He accounted for 376 yards, including 221 through the air and 155 on the ground, a career high.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Longhorns finished the 2025 season with 10 wins, the third straight season Texas has reached the 10-win mark.

Michigan will embark on a new era with Kyle Whittingham taking over as head coach.