Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning's 60-yard touchdown run delivers critical blow in Texas' win over Michigan

Manning had four touchdowns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
College football playoffs kick off with name, image and likeness up in the air Video

College football playoffs kick off with name, image and likeness up in the air

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on lawmakers considering guardrails for college sports spending on ‘Special Report.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning made the first bowl game start of his collegiate career for the Texas Longhorns and was going up against a Michigan Wolverines team with a chip on its shoulder after the Sherrone Moore controversy.

Manning lived up to the hype surrounding him in the beginning of the season and led Texas to a 41-27 victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

For the most part, Texas and Michigan were neck and neck. The game was tied at 17 entering halftime. Manning had to dig deep, and the defense had to play really tough to get the lead and keep it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning looks to pass

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Manning found tight end Jack Endries for a 17-yard touchdown pass to take the lead. After Michigan kicked a field goal, Manning came back with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Michigan wasn’t done. Bryce Underwood put the Wolverines ahead when he ran for a 5-yard score and nearly lost the ball in the end zone. The Wolverines took a 28-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Longhorns stayed hot. Manning led the team on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Kaliq Lockett.

Arch Manning dives forward

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, right, is stopped by Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan during the first half of the Citrus Bowl Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ARCH MANNING SAYS THERE IS 'NO REASON TO LEAVE' TEXAS, WANTS TO FURTHER HIS DEVELOPMENT

Underwood threw an interception on the next drive. Manning then delivered the dagger.

He took the snap and ran straight up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. Texas added a field goal later in the frame, and that would be it.

Manning had four total touchdowns in the win. He accounted for 376 yards, including 221 through the air and 155 on the ground, a career high.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Longhorns finished the 2025 season with 10 wins, the third straight season Texas has reached the 10-win mark.

Michigan will embark on a new era with Kyle Whittingham taking over as head coach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue